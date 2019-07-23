parts2clean supporting program: information, innovation and expertise

Címkék: parts2clean Stuttgart surface cleaning surface cleaning surface treatment

Properly cleaned parts and components are a basic requirement in every branch of industry today in order to ensure the integrity of downstream processes and trouble-free product functionality. parts2clean in Stuttgart highlights various options for optimizing processes. Special displays and a forum program also provide attendees with valuable information and expertise at the leading international trade fair for industrial parts and surface cleaning.

Users of industrial cleaning technology are facing major changes and new challenges. This applies to a variety of sectors, including the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, medical technology, aviation, electronics, precision engineering and micromechanics, optics and semiconductor suppliers. Manufacturers are looking for ways to remove not only particulate residues, but also surface films. At the same time, new materials and manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing, as well as ever-smaller production runs, and not least the move towards electric power in the automotive industry, are all driving the need for specialized cleaning solutions. “The exhibitors at parts2clean will be showing how industrial users can solve new problems and meet the changing needs of their customers,” says Olaf Daebler, Global Director of parts2clean at Deutsche Messe. “They will be showcasing solutions for improved energy and resource efficiency, increased cost-effectiveness and flexibility, as well as the automation of parts cleaning and its integration into networked processes.” parts2clean takes place from 22 to 24 October in Stuttgart.

Supporting program with information-rich special displays

Key topics for the present and future of industrial parts and surface cleaning will be addressed in an informative supporting program consisting of dedicated displays and forums.

“Demand for automated robotic solutions from the industrial parts cleaning sector has grown rapidly in recent years, both in Europe and other regions, especially Asia,” reports Peter Pühringer, Division Manager at Stäubli Robotics. “In order to meet the special requirements of the parts cleaning sector, we recently modified our standard robot program specifically to handle applications in parts cleaning.” The special presentation “Parts Cleaning 4.0 in practice” highlights this development. Live demonstrations will show how easily process and equipment data can be made available, and how these data can be defined and edited for specific requirements and purposes.

The special “QSREIN 4.0” display staged by the German Industrial Parts Cleaning Association (FiT) in Hall 7 serves as a hub for exploring the future of industrial parts cleaning. Here exhibitors and users can get together to discuss forward-looking process solutions for parts cleaning. The topics covered include new-generation modules for cleaning chemistry and processes, technology for measuring, testing and processing lines and customized process control for adaptive cleaning processes. “The aim of this initiative is to provide a starting point for discussions about adaptive process solutions that self-adjust to the condition of the parts and the degree of cleanliness required. This involves the optimization of existing processes and the development of new, problem-solving solutions,” remarked Dr. Lothar Schulze, a member of the FiT excecutive board.

The special “Process flow in parts cleaning, including cleanliness checks” display staged in conjunction with the CEC (Cleaning Excellence Center) enables visitors to track the various stages of the parts-cleaning operation. After deburring, the parts are cleaned in a clean-room environment, and then transferred to a Class ISO 7-compliant clean room for final cleanliness checks, using a clean-room-compatible transfer cart to avoid contamination. Specialists in industrial cleanliness will be giving visitors guided tours of this special showcase on all three days of the show (in the mornings and afternoons).

Bilingual forum: a valuable source of information and expertise

One of this year’s highlights will again be the three-day parts2clean Industry Forum. “For visitors from Germany and around the world, the forum is highly valued as a source of information on state-of-the-art advances in parts and surface cleaning, also thanks to a strong lineup of contributing speakers,” commented Daebler. Top experts from industry and the R&D community will be sharing knowledge and expertise in talks on the following topics: cleaning processes, upstream and downstream processes, analytics and metrology, digitization and automation, field reports and examples of best practice from various sectors, as well as future scenarios. The forum will be in German and English, with simultaneous interpreting provided. The future of industrial parts and surface cleaning is also the subject of the session organized by FiT under the title “QSREIN 4.0 – process solutions for parts cleaning in the future”. The complete forum program will be available as of mid-September on the parts2clean website, under “Supporting program”. Admission to the forum is free of charge for all parts2clean attendees.

Guided Tours – the shortest route to the right solution

The Guided Tours program enables visiting professionals to gather information about specific areas of interest in parts and surface cleaning at selected exhibitor stands, with every link of the process chain covered. They are a quick and easy way to discover relevant solutions and innovations, and to identify likely suppliers capable of solving challenges being faced by users. Tours last about two hours, and are available for groups of up to 25 persons (max.) on all three days of the show. Each tour is led by a trained guide, with commentary in English.

www.parts2clean.de