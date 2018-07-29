parts2clean supporting program: extensive know-how and added value for future-oriented parts cleaning

Bilingual Industry Forum incorporating Innovations and QSRein 4.0 Forum

Lightweight construction, changing manufacturing and coating technologies, new materials and material combinations, the digitization of production, electromobility and autonomous vehicles – these trends are putting pressure on manufacturers to clean parts and surfaces to ever higher standards.

“The solutions on offer from exhibitors at this year’s parts2clean are designed to not only meet current standards for the cleanliness of parts and components, but also even more stringent requirements coming up in the future – and that with consistently reliable results, and at affordable cost”, remarked Olaf Daebler, Global Director for parts2clean at Deutsche Messe. But the products and services showcased by exhibitors at the Leading International Trade Fair for Industrial Parts and Surface Cleaning are not the only reason parts2clean is a must for cleaning technology users from every branch of industry; the show’s supporting program also offers an unparalleled wealth of know-how and added value. Among the supporting events are the information-rich, bilingual Industry Forum and the associated Innovations and QSRein 4.0 Forum as well as a special presentation on “Process Flow in Parts Cleaning, Including Cleanliness Checks”, one on QSRein 4.0 and another on the role of automation in parts cleaning.

Special presentations on hot topics

The special presentation “Process Flow in Parts Cleaning, Including Cleanliness Checks”, staged in conjunction with the CEC (Cleaning Excellence Center), provides live coverage of the deburring of workpieces, cleaning in a cleanroom environment, and the contamination-free transfer of parts to a Class ISO 7-compliant clean room for cleanliness checks using a cleanroom-compatible transfer cart. These checks are likewise performed live and involve a series of processes: rinsing, filter drying, gravimetric analysis, visual checks using optical microscopy, and protocol generation. Specialists in industrial cleanliness will be giving visitors guided tours of this special presentation on all three days of the show (mornings and afternoons).

Visitors to the special display on the role of automation in parts cleaning will discover what solutions are already available for these applications, such as robots for parts handling, and what future trends are starting to emerge. Another special presentation is entitled “QSRein 4.0 – Opportunities for Industrial Parts Cleaning”. Here the focus is on new approaches and possibilities in plant engineering, and on process solutions for parts cleaning in the future.

Knowledge and innovations for parts and surface cleaning

The three-day Industry Forum at parts2clean, organized by the Fraunhofer Cleaning Technology Alliance (FAR), is one of the most internationally respected knowledge resources for parts and surface cleaning. The talks by renowned experts from industry and science will be given in simultaneous translation (German <> English), and are grouped together under the following topic clusters: “Cleaning processes”, “Maintenance and operation of plant and process chains”, “Analytics”, “Field reports and examples of best practice from various sectors”, and “Automation/robotics and Industry 4.0 in parts cleaning”. “Thanks to the excellence of its guest speakers and the quality of the information provided, the parts2clean Industry Forum effectively serves as a high-caliber seminar”, comments Daebler, adding “And the forum is open to all parts2clean visitors.” Also part of the Industry Forum is the successful “Innovations for parts cleaning” session held by the German Industrial Parts Cleaning Association (FiT). The agenda features talks about innovative products and solutions in chemistry and processes, plant engineering and equipment, measuring, testing and control, as well as consultancy, applications and services. Also organized by FiT is the session “QSRein 4.0 – Opportunities for Industrial Parts Cleaning”.

The complete program for the Industry Forum and the special sessions will be available from about mid-September on the parts2clean website under the “Supporting program” menu.

Guided Tours – the shortest route to the ideal solution

The Guided Tours program enables visiting professionals to gather information on everything of particular interest to them, while at the same time being exposed to the very latest technical developments at selected exhibitor stands. As such, the tours cover every link in the parts and surface cleaning process chain. The tours will each take about two hours, and are available for groups of up to 25 persons (max.) on all three days of the show. Each tour is led by a trained guide, with commentary in English.