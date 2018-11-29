PaintExpo 2020 with Strong Demand for Booth Locations

The 8th World’s Leading Trade Fair for Industrial Coating Technologies in Karlsruhe (Germany) from 21 to 24 April 2020 is Right on Course

Just a few months after the seventh edition of the world’s leading trade fair for industrial coating technologies closed – which achieved new record-breaking numbers with regard to exhibitors, visitors and internationalism – firm bookings for booth floor space at PaintExpo 2020 have already been submitted by 304 companies from 19 countries. At a current level of 124,000 square feet (11.536 square meters), net exhibition floor space already amounts to more than 74% of the level reached at the last event. This is a strong indication that the upcoming PaintExpo will once again be larger than ever before.

For the eighth time, PaintExpo will showcase innovations, applications, future technologies and trends covering all aspects of coating from the 21st through the 24th of April, 2020. It presents the full spectrum of international product and service offerings in the field of industrial coating technology throughout the entire value creation chain. This internationally unique concentration of companies from industrial coating technology is the basis for the event’s strong ability to attract users from job-shop coaters and companies with in-house painting operations from around the globe. 11,790 expert visitors from 88 countries travelled to Karlsruhe in 2018 (representing a 12% increase). More than one third of the visitors came from countries other than Germany. Most of the visitors brought concrete tasks and projects along with them. “We participate at numerous trade fairs – in Asia and America too – but where the quality of the exhibitors and visitors are concerned, as well as product quality and coverage, PaintExpo is the global leader. That’s why we’ll exhibit in 2020 again,” explains Frank Berg, Managing Director of Caldan Service GmbH. Professor Dr. Nils A. Reinke, CEO of Winterthur Instruments AG in Switzerland, has already made firm plans to participate as well: “We’ve been exhibiting at PaintExpo ever since our company was founded seven years ago, and participation at the trade fair has had a significant impact on the development of our business. It provides us with an ideal platform for the presentation of our products. Aside from this, we gain a great deal of input for the further development of our products thanks to the broad spectrum of visitors.”

A look at the exhibitor list, which is already full of world-class enterprises 17 months before the trade fair opens, makes it apparent that these assessments coincide with those of many other companies: 304 companies from 19 countries have already made firm bookings for their booth floor space at the world’s leading trade fair in 2020, and they enjoyed a full range of options in selecting their booth locations. The list includes nearly all of the national and international market and technology leaders from the various exhibition segments. At a current level of 124,000 square feet (11.536 square meters), net exhibition floor space already amounts to more than 74% of the level reached at the event in 2018. The strong demand for booth floor space long before the event opens once more underscores the outstanding position enjoyed by PaintExpo as a global industry meet.

Focus on Future-Oriented Coating

Jürgen Haußmann, managing director of trade fair promoters FairFair GmbH, is convinced that PaintExpo will continue to experience strong development where visitor numbers are concerned as well: “Even if requirements and developments differ in the various user sectors and countries – as key technologies, painting and coating are an important success factor.” And it’s correspondingly important for companies with in-house painting operations and coating job-shops to prepare themselves for new requirements. In addition to ever stricter customer demands for quality, economy and flexibility, this also involves more efficient use of materials and resources, as well as sustainability. Additional issues include advancing digitalisation and networking of production processes, the use of new materials and material combinations, and the trend towards individualisation.

“Regardless of whether coatings for metal, plastic, wood or wooden materials, glass, composites or other materials are involved, visitors to the upcoming PaintExpo will once again be presented with correspondingly adapted product, process and problem solutions thanks to the unique, future-oriented offerings shown by the exhibitors,” says Jürgen Haußmann with confidence already today.

The exhibition programme of the world’s leading trade fair for industrial coatings technology covers coating equipment for liquid, powder, UV, immersion and coil processes, paints and enamels for all processes, application systems, spray guns and atomisers, automation and conveyor technology, cleaning and pre-treatment, drying and curing, environmental technology, pneumatics, compressed air supply and exhaust purification, water treatment, recycling and disposal, accessories, masking, measuring and test technology, quality assurance, identification, paint stripping, job-shop coating, services, packaging and technical literature.

