PaintExpo 2020 will Take Place

8th World’s Leading Trade Fair for Industrial Coating Technologies in Karlsruhe (Germany) from 12 to 15 October 2020

Címkék: coating coil coating Karlsruhe Paint Expo paintexpo PaintExpo 2014 PaintExpo 2016 PaintExpo 2018 PaintExpo 2020 painting powder coating surface treatment

All signs indicate that PaintExpo will take place this year. The world’s leading trade fair for industrial coating technologies will be held at the Karlsruhe Exhibition Centre with more than 500 national and international exhibitors from the 12th through the 15th of October, 2020. A comprehensive hygiene concept will ensure best possible safety for exhibitors and visitors. PaintExpo’s exhibition portfolio presents the world’s most extensive range of solutions for adapting wet painting, powder coating and coil coating processes to current requirements and aligning them to the future.

Thanks to the relaxation of corona restrictions and positive developments in recent weeks, the trade fair organisers are now firmly planning to hold PaintExpo from 12 to 15 October 2020. “Some of the exhibitors have had to cancel due to scheduling conflicts arising as a result of the postponement from April to October, but more than 500 exhibiting companies from Germany and abroad will be represented in Karlsruhe,” reports Jürgen Haußmann, managing director of private trade fair promoters FairFair GmbH. “We’re very pleased that planning security has once again been established for exhibitors and visitors, as well as for our business partners.”

The trade fair organiser and his team are confident that they’re well prepared for the event. Together with Messe Karlsruhe, as well as the relevant state and local authorities, a comprehensive hygiene and safety concept is being developed in order to provide exhibitors and visitors with best possible health protection, which can be updated to accommodate current conditions at any time. “Amongst other things, the concept ensures that even on busy days at least four square metres of floor space are available per visitor,” adds Jürgen Haußmann. Further aspects include strictly online ticket sales, as well as online redemption and registration of admission coupons. “In accordance with the security concept, box office ticket sales will not be offered,” comments the event organiser.

Complete Range of Solutions for Future-Oriented Painting

The range of products and services offered by the exhibitors covers the entire process chain for liquid painting, powder coating and coil coating. Focal topics include, to mention just a few, the digital transformation, automation solutions and simplified robot programming, more efficient use of energy and resources, as well as the metallization of surfaces. And thus the globally leading trade fair makes it possible for job-shop coaters and companies with in-house coating operations from all industry sectors to gather targeted information about new developments, trends and technologies for coating components and substrates made of any material. At the same time, the world's leading trade fair is the ideal opportunity for exchanging information and networking – for example in order to firm up fragile supply chains and make them more sustainable.

Doris Schulz

www.PaintExpo.com